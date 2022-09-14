Lockheed Martin’s STELaRLab partners with Romanian University on artificial intelligence research

Lockheed Martin’s STELaRLab partners with Romanian University on artificial intelligence research. Global aerospace and security company, Lockheed Martin, has announced a collaboration between its Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaRLab) and Romania’s Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (TUCN) to support the development of artificial intelligence research (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]