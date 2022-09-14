Undelucram.ro: 40% of employees would look for another job if the employer asked them to work mainly from the office



1 in 3 employers say they have decided to work from the office twice a week Approximately 40% of employees would look for another job if the employer asked them to work mainly from the office, and they did not want this, according to a survey carried out at the... The post Undelucram.ro: 40% (...)