Agroland Agribusiness posts revenues of 25.9 million lei and 1.2 million lei in net profit, up 53%, in the first half of 2022



Agroland Agribusiness (BVB: AAB), a Romanian entrepreneurial company, part of the Agroland group, specialized in the sale of inputs for agriculture, posts 25.9 million lei operating revenue in the first half of 2022, an 87% increase compared to the same period last year, EBITDA of 2 million (...)