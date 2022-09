HiSky announces fleet expansion: Two new aircraft to be added

HiSky announces fleet expansion: Two new aircraft to be added. Two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft are HiSky's newest additions, joining its fleet at the beginning of 2023. The aircraft will be delivered to Romania in March and are scheduled to enter service by April. HiSky will be the first operator of the two aircraft, fresh off the Airbus production line.