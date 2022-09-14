Ciuca: We have all prerequisites to be able to close the year with economic growth
Sep 14, 2022
Ciuca: We have all prerequisites to be able to close the year with economic growth.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that there are all the prerequisites for Romania to end this year with economic growth, so that the construction of the budget for next year will allow the Government to continue the implementation of the public policies it has assumed. “We can talk about (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]