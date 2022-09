SIF Oltenia Increases Its Ownership Stake In SIF Banat-Crisana To Over 10%

SIF Oltenia Increases Its Ownership Stake In SIF Banat-Crisana To Over 10%. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) said in a stock market report on Wednesday (Sept 14) that SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) exceeded the 10% ownership threshold of SIF1 shares at the trading session held on Sept 12. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]