Innova And EBRD Exit Romanian Energy Sector Service Firm Energobit

Innova And EBRD Exit Romanian Energy Sector Service Firm Energobit. Polish investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold the 25% stake they still owned in EnergoBit, a Romanian holding company providing end-to-end solutions for energy projects. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]