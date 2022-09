Simtel Team Posts RON37.6M Revenue in H1

Simtel Team Posts RON37.6M Revenue in H1. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted consolidated revenue of RON37.6 million and RON3 million net profit in the first half of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]