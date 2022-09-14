Banca Transilvania Seeks to Raise Up to EUR1B from Investors via Bond Issuance Program

Banca Transilvania Seeks to Raise Up to EUR1B from Investors via Bond Issuance Program. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, has called shareholders for October 18, 2022 to vote on an issuance program of corporate bonds denominated in euros and/or lei and/or foreign currency, as the case may be, under market conditions in terms of interest rate, with a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]