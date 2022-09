Romania’s Maxagro buys farm from Belgian investors for EUR 25 mln

Romania’s Maxagro buys farm from Belgian investors for EUR 25 mln. The Maxagro group, owned by brothers Ianco and Ioji Zifceak, which cultivates 10,000 hectares of conventional cereals in Timiș County (western Romania), entered the ecological agriculture niche by purchasing a farm of almost 1,800 hectares in the same county from Belgian investors. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]