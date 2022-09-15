 
Banca Transilvania plans EUR 1 bln bond issues over the next ten years
Banca Transilvania plans EUR 1 bln bond issues over the next ten years.

The Managing Board of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) invited shareholders on October 18 to approve a programme of bond issues, with “a flexible structure, through several separate issues,” worth a total of EUR 1 bln, to be carried out over the next ten-year period. The individual issues would be (...)

Ministry of Environment launches first fund-raising session for the construction of digitized waste ecological islands The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests launched on Thursday the first fund-raising session for the construction of digitized waste ecological islands, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the institution informs on its Facebook page. According to the source, the (...)

Nuclearelectrica Places Two Term Deposits Worth RON100M Each With Banca Romaneasca And CEC Bank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Thursday (Sept 15) announced its shareholders that it placed two term deposits in the total amount of RON200 million with lenders Banca Romaneasca and CEC Bank, respectively.

Booking Holdings Opens Center Of Excellence In Bucharest In EUR100M Investment Booking Holdings, a global provider of online tourism services and related services, has officially opened the first Center of Excellence, in capital Bucharest, an investment estimated at EUR100 million over a five-year period that aims to create 500 (...)

Largest Wind Farm in Romania Approved in Galati Project company Hoopeks international got the technical connection permit for a 629 MW wind farm in Galati at the end of last month, public data from the national grid operator Transelectrica show.

Firewood price could be capped for 6 months, exports temporarily limited too The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests has started the procedure for the elaboration of a draft piece of legislation aimed at capping the price of firewood and heating by-products, for a period of 6 months, informs the institution through a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES. (...)

Online Bookstore Libris.ro Takes Step Towards Renewable Energy Libris.ro, one of Romania’s largest online bookstores, is taking steps towards the renewable energy generation with the installation of 835 solar panels on the rooftop of its book warehouse in Brasov (central Romana)

The European Fund for Southeast Europe Extends EUR8M Credit Line Granted To Libra Internet Bank Investment fund The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) has extended the EUR8 million credit line granted to Libra Internet Bank.

 


