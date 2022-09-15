Banca Transilvania plans EUR 1 bln bond issues over the next ten years

Banca Transilvania plans EUR 1 bln bond issues over the next ten years. The Managing Board of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) invited shareholders on October 18 to approve a programme of bond issues, with “a flexible structure, through several separate issues,” worth a total of EUR 1 bln, to be carried out over the next ten-year period. The individual issues would be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]