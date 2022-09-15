Former Blue Air CEO blames Romania's Govt., besides Covid-19, for its financial problems
Sep 15, 2022
Former Blue Air CEO blames Romania's Govt., besides Covid-19, for its financial problems.
The Romanian Government refused, in July-August 2021, a debt-equity swap proposal made by Blue Air for its EUR 54 mln debt - and this barred the company's access to financing on the foreign markets, former Blue Air CEO Oana Petrescu explained. At that time, the global aviation industry was hit (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]