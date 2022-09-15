Rodbun Borrows RON30M from CEC Bank to Develop Drought-Resistant Wheat, Corn, Sunflower Varieties

Rodbun Borrows RON30M from CEC Bank to Develop Drought-Resistant Wheat, Corn, Sunflower Varieties. Rodbun group, founded by Daniel Muntean and Alexandru Iancu, has taken out a RON30 million loan from CEC Bank. One of the main investment projects envisages the development of new, more drought-resistant grain varieties and the launch of innovative products on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]