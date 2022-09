Romania Pharma Production Nears EUR1B in 2021, But Company Numbers Down

Romania Pharma Production Nears EUR1B in 2021, But Company Numbers Down. Romania’s drug production is based on 158 companies, which generated RON48 billion turnover in 2021, up 6% year-on-year. Yet, the number of companies operating on this market dropped and current challenges are putting additional pressure on this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]