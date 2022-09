Stay Fit Gym Expands Further Nationwide, Takes Over Two Fitness Centers of Sibiu and Galati

Stay Fit Gym Expands Further Nationwide, Takes Over Two Fitness Centers of Sibiu and Galati. Stay Fit Gym, Romania’s second largest gym chain by the number of opened centers, controlled by investment fund Morphosis Capital, has completely taken over two fitness centers in Sibiu and Galati. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]