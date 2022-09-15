Romanian wines awarded 18 medals at Mundus Vini International Wine Award 2022

Romanian wines awarded 18 medals at Mundus Vini International Wine Award 2022. Romanian wines were awarded 18 medals at the 31st edition of the Mundus Vini International Wine Award, one of the most important competitions of its kind worldwide. Local winemakers received 10 gold and 8 silver medals during the 79 challenges of the competition. Domeniile Avereşti won the Best (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]