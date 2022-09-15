Alcatraz AI, a Bulgarian security solution that provides physical access control using facial recognition and AI, targets 1M euro round on SeedBlink

Alcatraz AI, a Bulgarian security solution that provides physical access control using facial recognition and AI, targets 1M euro round on SeedBlink. The company has just raised $25M in Series A funding to accelerate international growth Alcatraz AI, a Bulgarian startup which developed a security solution that provides physical access control using industry-leading 3D facial authentication and AI, targets a 1M euro round on SeedBlink, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]