Teilor registers sales of 124 million lei in Romania in the first half of 2022, a 44% increase compared to 2021



TEILOR, the chain of luxury jeweler stores across the CEE region, posts sales of 124 million lei for Romania in the first half of 2022, a 44% increase year-on-year, when it registered revenues of 86 million lei. The number of products sold also increased by 13% compared to the first... The (...)