C&W Echinox: The cinematographic market has started the recovery after the pandemic, with the number of viewers and the revenues of the operators increasing



C&W Echinox: The cinematographic market has started the recovery after the pandemic, with the number of viewers and the revenues of the operators increasing.

The Romanian cinematographic market has started the recovery from the declines faced during the pandemic but is still far from the figures recorded between 2016 and 2019. The high demand for movies after a long period of restrictions is likely to propel the cinema sector to pre-pandemic levels (...)