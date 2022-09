Sport Guru Ends 1H/2022 With 32% Higher Sales Of RON22M

Sport Guru Ends 1H/2022 With 32% Higher Sales Of RON22M. Sport Guru, a retailer and distributor of sporting goods, had total sales of RON21.9 million in the first half of 2022, up 32% on the year, and a net profit of RON750,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]