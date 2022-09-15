News from companies: EVERGENT Investments engages in legislative changes of public interest in compliance with the best corporate governance practices



News from companies: EVERGENT Investments engages in legislative changes of public interest in compliance with the best corporate governance practices.

EVERGENT Investments SA, as a listed company - public interest entity, defined as such according to the provisions of article 2, point 12 of Law no. 162/2017 regarding the statutory audit, conveys thanks and appreciation to the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Authority for the Public (...)