Nuclearelectrica Places Two Term Deposits Worth RON100M Each With Banca Romaneasca And CEC Bank. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Thursday (Sept 15) announced its shareholders that it placed two term deposits in the total amount of RON200 million with lenders Banca Romaneasca and CEC Bank, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]