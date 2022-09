Booking Holdings Opens Center Of Excellence In Bucharest In EUR100M Investment

Booking Holdings Opens Center Of Excellence In Bucharest In EUR100M Investment. Booking Holdings, a global provider of online tourism services and related services, has officially opened the first Center of Excellence, in capital Bucharest, an investment estimated at EUR100 million over a five-year period that aims to create 500 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]