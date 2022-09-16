OTP Bank Romania takes a new step in the ESG transformation process and establishes the Sustainability Department

OTP Bank Romania takes a new step in the ESG transformation process and establishes the Sustainability Department. OTP Bank Romania announces the establishment of a new department dedicated to sustainability, to coordinate the bank’s transformation process through actions necessary to implement the ESG (environmental, social, governance) strategy. In the first half of 2022, OTP Bank announced its commitment (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]