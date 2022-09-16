Romanian investors plan largest wind farm upon EUR 500 mln investments

Romanian investors plan largest wind farm upon EUR 500 mln investments. RNV Infrastructure, a company owned by experienced professionals in the local energy system that recently took over Borzesti thermal power plant (among the first large-sized power capacities in the country), plan to develop a 629 MW wind farm under a EUR 500 mln project in Galati county. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]