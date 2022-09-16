European Fund for Southeast Europe lends EUR 8 mln to Romanian bank Libra

European Fund for Southeast Europe lends EUR 8 mln to Romanian bank Libra. The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), an impact investment fund focusing on fostering economic prosperity in Southeast Europe and the Eastern Neighbourhood Region, has extended a EUR 8 mln Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated loan facility to Libra Internet Bank in Romania.