Stay Fit Gym continues its national expansion by acquiring two fitness centers in Sibiu and Galati

Stay Fit Gym continues its national expansion by acquiring two fitness centers in Sibiu and Galati. Stay Fit Gym, the second largest chain of gyms in Romania by the number of open centers, announces the complete takeover of two fitness centers in Sibiu and Galati. These represent the fourth and the fifth M&A transaction announced by Stay Fit Gym after taking over Neby Fitness, a center... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]