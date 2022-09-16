PwC report: Romania ranks 28th out of 34 EMEA countries in a top of attractiveness for private companies

PwC report: Romania ranks 28th out of 34 EMEA countries in a top of attractiveness for private companies. With the best score for tax and regulatory environment and the worst for public health Romania ranks 28th in a top of the 34 most attractive countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for private companies, according to the EMEA Entrepreneurial & Private Business Heatmap (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]