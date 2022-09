Perfect Dent Expects 30% Turnover Growth in 2022

Perfect Dent Expects 30% Turnover Growth in 2022. Doctor Denisa Zaharia, founder of Bucharest’s stomatology clinic Perfect Dent, forecasts 30% growth for 2022, which would take the company’s turnover to around EUR900,000, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]