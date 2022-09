Simtel Plans to Expand to West European Country

Simtel Plans to Expand to West European Country. Iulian Nedea, CEO of Simtel, a Romanian engineering and tech company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, says the company plans to expand to a west European country and enter the respective market either by setting up a local firm, or by taking over a market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]