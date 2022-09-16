Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep undergoes nose surgery, says 2022 season is over for her

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep undergoes nose surgery, says 2022 season is over for her. Romania's tennis star Simona Halep, currently number 9 in the WTA ratings, has undergone a long-needed nose surgery and will not return to court this season. Halep said she had breathing problems for many years, so she decided to follow medical advice and do the surgery. She is unsure how long (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]