Daniela Constantinescu takes over the management of UPS operations in Romania, Hungary, Greece and Slovenia. UPS has appointed Daniela Constantinescu as Country Manager for its Hungarian, Greek, Romanian and Slovenian (HUGRROSI) subsidiaries. Constantinescu will be based in Budapest and will report to Kim Ruymbeke, President of the Eastern Europe Region. The new manager will be responsible for parcel (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]