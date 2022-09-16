Romanian Shipyard Santierul Naval 2 Mai Posts RON1.3M Turnover in 1H/2022, Down 25% from Year-Earlier Period

Romanian Shipyard Santierul Naval 2 Mai Posts RON1.3M Turnover in 1H/2022, Down 25% from Year-Earlier Period. Santierul Naval 2 Mai SA, owned by the Romanian state and which controls together with Netherland’s Damen Shipyard the Mangalia shipyard, in the first six months of this year reached turnover worth RON1.3 million, 25% below the year-earlier level, and RON129,000 losses, down from RON324,000 in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]