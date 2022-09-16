Comvex Constanta Doubles Revenue to RON151M in H1Port operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO increased its revenue from RON72 million in the first half of 2021 to about RON151 million in the first half of 2022, while net profit climbed from RON12 million to about RON52 million, according to data reported Friday evening after the close of the (...)
Automobile Bavaria to Revamp Rolls-Royce CenterAutomobile Bavaria, the importer of the German BMW group, which owns the customer center and the first Rolls-Royce authorized service center in Romania, will remodel this area to meet the new Rolls-Royce standards.
Council of Europe concerned over press and judicial freedom in RomaniaThe Council of Europe (CoE) expressed in a new report its concern over the way in which Romanian political parties pay news stations to promote them. It also noted worries regarding the new justice laws presently being debated in the Romanian Parliament, which do not comply with previous (...)