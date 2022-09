Romania receives 5,000 monkeypox vaccines

Romania received 5,060 doses of the vaccine against monkeypox on Thursday, September 15. The delivery was made due to a donation contract with the European Commission, and the doses will go to infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Timişoara, and Constanţa. The vaccine is (...)