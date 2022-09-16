Magic Garden opens the gates of the Baroque Palace of Oradea, inviting you into a world of fantasy



Magic Garden opens the gates of the Baroque Palace of Oradea, inviting you into a world of fantasy.

Magic Garden, the interactive multimedia exhibition that will transform the garden of the Roman Catholic Episcopal Palace in Oradea into a fairytale land for a month, opens on Monday, September 19. A unique project, Magic Garden invites the public on a journey where nature, history, and local (...)