Green warehouse: Romanian online book retailer Libris invests in PV panels and becomes energy independent. With an area of 5,000 sqm and a storage capacity of over 1 million books, Libris owns Brasov the largest book warehouse in Romania dedicated to an online bookstore. The company said it transformed the facility into a "green warehouse" by implementing 835 photovoltaic (PV) panels. Spread over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]