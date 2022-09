New Arrival in Romania: UK’s Actis Buys 51% in 450MW Wind Farm Project Vis Viva

Global investment firm Actis, based in London, has entered Romania's renewable energy market by buying the majority stake (51%) in the 450 MW wind farm project Vis Viva in Buzau County.