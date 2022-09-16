Timiș celebrates its musical & architectural heritage through new project launched this October

Timiș celebrates its musical & architectural heritage through new project launched this October. The project Musicians' Houses - Timiș will be launched on Saturday, October 1, on International Music Day, with a recital hosted at the Baroque Hall of the National Art Museum in Timișoara. It will be performed by pianist Mihai Ritivoiu and the duo Natalia Pancec (violin) and Adriana Toacsen (...)