September 16, 2022

Romania co-chairs thematic line related to teachers within Transforming Education Summit in New York
Sep 16, 2022

Romania co-chairs thematic line related to teachers within Transforming Education Summit in New York.

Romania co-chairs, at the initiative of President Klaus Iohannis, the thematic line “Teachers, teaching and the teaching profession” within the Transforming Education Summit – TES, due to take place from Friday to Monday, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, informed (...)

Comvex Constanta Doubles Revenue to RON151M in H1 Port operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO increased its revenue from RON72 million in the first half of 2021 to about RON151 million in the first half of 2022, while net profit climbed from RON12 million to about RON52 million, according to data reported Friday evening after the close of the (...)

Automobile Bavaria to Revamp Rolls-Royce Center Automobile Bavaria, the importer of the German BMW group, which owns the customer center and the first Rolls-Royce authorized service center in Romania, will remodel this area to meet the new Rolls-Royce standards.

Romanian Software Developer Bento Posts Flat Revenue, 27% Higher Profit in H1 2B Intelligent Soft (Bento), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT infrastructure and Cloud services, ended the first half of the year with RON11.8 million revenue, flat on the year-ago period, and a (...)

BAT and One Night Gallery bring FULL SPECTRUM EXPERIENCE at SENAT Gallery in Bucharest A contemporary art vernissage and manifesto for femininity, beyond stereotypes and social conventions BAT launched the FULL SPECTRUM EXPERIENCE temporary exhibition at the SENAT Gallery in Bucharest. Curated by One Night Gallery, the platform that promotes Romanian contemporary art, the (...)

Council of Europe concerned over press and judicial freedom in Romania The Council of Europe (CoE) expressed in a new report its concern over the way in which Romanian political parties pay news stations to promote them. It also noted worries regarding the new justice laws presently being debated in the Romanian Parliament, which do not comply with previous (...)

New Arrival in Romania: UK's Actis Buys 51% in 450MW Wind Farm Project Vis Viva Global investment firm Actis, based in London, has entered Romania’s renewable energy market by buying the majority stake (51%) in the 450 MW wind farm project Vis Viva in Buzau County.

PM Ciuca: We will submit second request for payment under Recovery and Resilience Plan to EC in October The government must continue to support “very seriously”, at the level of each ministry, the fulfillment of the targets and milestones undertaken under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the second request for payment to be sent to the European Commission in October, Prime Minister (...)

 


