Comvex Constanta Doubles Revenue to RON151M in H1

Comvex Constanta Doubles Revenue to RON151M in H1. Port operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO increased its revenue from RON72 million in the first half of 2021 to about RON151 million in the first half of 2022, while net profit climbed from RON12 million to about RON52 million, according to data reported Friday evening after the close of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]