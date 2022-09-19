Turkey’s Memorial Hospital reportedly seeks acquisition targets in Romania
Turkey’s Memorial Hospital reportedly seeks acquisition targets in Romania.
The Memorial Hospital group from Turkey, an important player in the private health market in its country, is looking to make a series of acquisitions in Romania, according to sources familiar with the developments consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily. The Turkish group wants to buy rather than (...)
