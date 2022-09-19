Constanta port operator Comvex thrives in H1 but has moderate expectations

Constanta port operator Comvex thrives in H1 but has moderate expectations. Port operator Comvex Constanta (BVB: CMVX), with a capitalization of RON 524 mln (EUR 105 mln), announced that its turnover more than doubled to approximately RON 151 mln (EUR 30 mln) in H1, compared to the same period last year. Its net profit surged fourfold from RON 12 mln to approximately