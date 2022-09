Foreign tourists in Romania spent EUR 330 mln in H1

Foreign tourists in Romania spent EUR 330 mln in H1. The total number of non-resident tourists arriving in Romanian tourist accommodation structures was 630,500 in the first half of 2022 (195,800 in H1 2021), according to data published on September 16 by the statistics office INS. Their expenses amounted to RON 1.65 bln (EUR 330 mln) or some RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]