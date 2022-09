Romania buys 17 more trains worth EUR 220 mln from Alstom

Romania buys 17 more trains worth EUR 220 mln from Alstom. French group Alstom and the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) signed an additional act on September 16 for the delivery of 17 Coradia Stream inter-regional electric trains and related maintenance services for 15 years. The contract has a total value of EUR 220 mln, News.ro reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]