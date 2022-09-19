Irina Begu wins first edition of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy in Bucharest

Irina Begu wins first edition of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy in Bucharest. Romanian tennis player Irina Begu is the champion of the first edition of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy, a WTA 125 tournament held in Bucharest last week. She defeated Hungary's Reka Luca Jani in the final in two sets, 6-3, 6-3. "It was a difficult game because of the wind, but I knew what to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]