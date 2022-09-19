President Iohannis attends State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: I express full sympathy for this great loss

President Iohannis attends State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: I express full sympathy for this great loss. President Klaus Iohannis is participating, on Monday, in the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, organized at Westminster Abbey in London. Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and Prince Radu will also be present, along with Princess Elena and her husband, Alexander (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]