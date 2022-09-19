Bento posts a turnover of 11.8 million lei and a net profit of 2.5 million lei in the first half of 2022



Bento posts a turnover of 11.8 million lei and a net profit of 2.5 million lei in the first half of 2022.

2B Intelligent Soft (Bento, Intellectually Curious, BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company, specialized in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posts a turnover of 11.8 million lei in the first half of 2022, (...)