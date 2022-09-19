JLL’s Regional Cities Office Snapshot H1 2022: IT companies continue to dominate the regional markets, with almost 60% of total leased area



JLL’s Regional Cities Office Snapshot H1 2022: IT companies continue to dominate the regional markets, with almost 60% of total leased area.

The office letting market in Romania has shown a decrease of almost 18% of gross take up during H1 2022 compared to H1 2021, even though Bucharest showed a slight increase. Timisoara had by far the largest share in office leasing transactions in regional cities during H1 2022, with almost... (...)