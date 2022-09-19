Deloitte, recognized as the Romanian Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2022



Deloitte was recognized as the Romanian Tax Firm of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Tax Awards, organized by the prestigious International Tax Review (ITR) publication. Deloitte also received ITR recognition in Romania for Tax Disputes. In total, Deloitte won 32 awards, including Central (...)